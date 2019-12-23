Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Finds end zone against Ravens
Beckham caught four of six targets for 44 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Ravens.
Beckham averaged just 11 yards per catch against a stout Ravens secondary, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a well-executed three-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. He was also seen talking to head coach Freddie Kitchens rather demonstratively on the sidelines, but he later relayed that the conversation was about the officiating. The touchdown was just Beckham's third of the season, but he's nearing a 1,000-yard campaign despite a lack of eye-catching performances. He will look to finish the season strong against the Bengals on Sunday.
