Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Likely in line to play

Beckham (groin/illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Beckham's groin injury, which is believed to be a sports hernia, has been plaguing him for much of the season, but the issue hasn't impacted his availability for gameday. Instead, overcoming the illness seems to be Beckham's main concern as the 1 p.m. ET kickoff approaches, as the wideout was forced to miss Friday's practice due to food poisoning. Rapoport relays that Beckham's condition has improved over the past couple of days, leaving the Browns optimistic he'll be ready to go for the season finale. Beckham's status will be formally clarified when the Browns release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to kickoff.