Play

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Limited at practice

Beckham (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

As was Jarvis Landry (hip), but both should be available Sunday against the Ravens, given that Beckham -- who may need surgery for a sports hernia after the season -- isn't inclined to shut things down at this stage, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Additionally, ESPN's Jake Trotter relayed Wednesday that the wideout plans to be with the Browns in 2020. "I'm not going anywhere," Beckham said. "I'll be here. We'll figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave."

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories