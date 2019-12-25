Play

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Listed as limited

Beckham (groin) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, href="https://twitter.com/ByNateUlrich/status/1209940754933669888">Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

As was Jarvis Landry (hip), but that's been a routine occurrence of late and neither receiver looks to be in any danger of missing Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bengals.

