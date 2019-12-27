Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Listed as questionable for Week 17
Beckham (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The wideout, who's been playing through a groin issue of late, wasn't at practice Friday, but he'll look to recover in time to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 ET season finale. Though the 6-9 Browns are out of playoff contention, Cabot points out that Beckham is 46 yards shy of 1,000 receiving yards this season, so he'll likely do everything he can to play Sunday in order to give himself an opportunity to reach the milestone.
