Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Logs limited practice

Beckham (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns have been judicious with Beckham's practice usage in recent weeks while he reportedly contends with a sports hernia, but the wideout told Cabot he has no intentions of sitting out either of Cleveland's final two contests. Beckham will likely have his reps capped in the Browns' final practice session Friday, but if the pattern from previous weeks holds, he'll head into Sunday's game against the Ravens without a designation.

