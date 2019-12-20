Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Set for Sunday
Beckham (groin) doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's contest versus the Ravens, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Beckham's practice reps have been limited the past two months due to a sports hernia injury, but he hasn't missed much game action this season, getting at least an 88-percent share of the offensive snaps in every game. He's on the doorstep of the fifth 1,000-yard effort of his career, needing just 90 yards in the final two contests of the campaign. Beckham may have a difficult time accomplishing the feat Sunday, though, against a Baltimore defense that has surrendered the fourth fewest yards per target (7.4) to wide receivers in 2019.
More News
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Logs limited practice•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Limited at practice•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Wants to play final two weeks•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Makes eight grabs versus Cardinals•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Good to go Sunday•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Limited to begin week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...