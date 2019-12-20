Play

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Set for Sunday

Beckham (groin) doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's contest versus the Ravens, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Beckham's practice reps have been limited the past two months due to a sports hernia injury, but he hasn't missed much game action this season, getting at least an 88-percent share of the offensive snaps in every game. He's on the doorstep of the fifth 1,000-yard effort of his career, needing just 90 yards in the final two contests of the campaign. Beckham may have a difficult time accomplishing the feat Sunday, though, against a Baltimore defense that has surrendered the fourth fewest yards per target (7.4) to wide receivers in 2019.

