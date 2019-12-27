Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Slowed by illness
Beckham (groin) did not practice outside Friday due to an illness, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Beckham was already battling a groin injury, and he is now dealing with an illness as well. It sound like he could still get some work in behind the scenes Friday, but it remains to be seen if the ailment will affect his chances of taking the field in Week 17.
More News
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Logs limited practice•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Listed as limited•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Finds end zone against Ravens•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Books January meeting with specialist•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Set for Sunday•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Logs limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...