Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Slowed by illness

Beckham (groin) did not practice outside Friday due to an illness, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Beckham was already battling a groin injury, and he is now dealing with an illness as well. It sound like he could still get some work in behind the scenes Friday, but it remains to be seen if the ailment will affect his chances of taking the field in Week 17.

