Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Will play in finale
Beckham (groin/illness) is active Week 17 against the Bengals.
Beckham began the week with back-to-back limited practices before sitting out Friday's session, but it was reported earlier Sunday morning that he would be in line to play. His absence from the official Week 17 inactive list confirms that, setting Beckham up to play through both an illness and a groin injury in the regular season finale. Beckham caught just his third touchdown pass of the season last week against Baltimore, and he now goes up against a Cincinnati defense responsible for the 11th-lowest fantasy points per game average to opposing receivers in PPR formats in 2019.
More News
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Likely in line to play•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Slowed by illness•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Logs limited practice•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Listed as limited•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Finds end zone against Ravens•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...