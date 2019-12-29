Play

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Will play in finale

Beckham (groin/illness) is active Week 17 against the Bengals.

Beckham began the week with back-to-back limited practices before sitting out Friday's session, but it was reported earlier Sunday morning that he would be in line to play. His absence from the official Week 17 inactive list confirms that, setting Beckham up to play through both an illness and a groin injury in the regular season finale. Beckham caught just his third touchdown pass of the season last week against Baltimore, and he now goes up against a Cincinnati defense responsible for the 11th-lowest fantasy points per game average to opposing receivers in PPR formats in 2019.

