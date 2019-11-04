Browns' Odell Beckham: Leads team in receiving yards
Beckham caught five of six targets for a team-high 87 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Broncos.
After a quiet first half, Beckham may some big runs after the catch in the fourth quarter as the Browns tried to mount a comeback, but it was the target he didn't get that will linger -- on a fourth down in Denver territory, Beckham seemed to have Chris Harris beat down the sideline for what might have been the go-ahead TD, only for Baker Mayfield to instead try to squeeze the ball in to Jarvis Landry over the middle and have it fall incomplete. Through eight games, Beckham is on pace for his fifth career 1000-yard campaign, but his one touchdown is far below his usual production from his Giants days.
