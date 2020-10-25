Beckham (knee) went to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

On a pass intended for Beckham on the Browns' first play from scrimmage, the Bengals picked off Baker Mayfield, and the wide receiver appeared to get injured while attempting to make a tackle, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Beckham clutched at his left knee before leaving the field, but the severity of the injury likely won't be known until the Browns make a decision on his ability to return.