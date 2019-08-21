Browns' Odell Beckham: Likely out for Friday
Beckham (hip) isn't practicing Wednesday and isn't likely to play in Friday's preseason game at Tampa Bay, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The hip bruise was first reported last Wednesday, holding Beckham out of each subsequent practice as well as a preseason win over Washington. He downplayed the hip injury last week, saying he'd be fine to play if it were the regular season. Beckham's absence should free up extra first-team reps Friday for some combination of Rashard Higgins, Jaelen Strong and Derrick Willies.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
14-team mock expert auction
A deep-league auction featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed the...
-
Fantasy football prep: Backfield tips
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
How to watch Fantasy Football Telethon
Everything you need to know about this exclusive event -- and how you can be involved
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Michel rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...