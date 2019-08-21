Beckham (hip) isn't practicing Wednesday and isn't likely to play in Friday's preseason game at Tampa Bay, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The hip bruise was first reported last Wednesday, holding Beckham out of each subsequent practice as well as a preseason win over Washington. He downplayed the hip injury last week, saying he'd be fine to play if it were the regular season. Beckham's absence should free up extra first-team reps Friday for some combination of Rashard Higgins, Jaelen Strong and Derrick Willies.