Browns' Odell Beckham: Limited in practice
Beckham (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Though Beckham's reps were capped for a second straight practice, the Browns haven't provided any indication that he's at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The 27-year-old should have a great opportunity to break his eight-game scoreless streak this weekend against a 20th-ranked Dolphins pass defense (246 yards allowed per game) that will be breaking in two new starters at safety after Bobby McCain (shoulder) and Reshad Jones (undisclosed) were placed on injured reserve earlier this week.
