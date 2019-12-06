Browns' Odell Beckham: Limited participant in practice

Beckham (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Just like the previous two weeks, Beckham had his reps capped Wednesday and Thursday on account of the lingering groin issue, but there isn't any real concern about the wideout's availability for game day. While there probably won't be much drama with regard to Beckham status for Sunday's game against the Bengals, he started a small media firestorm Thursday, when he was non-committal when asked if he wanted to return to the Browns in 2020, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Beckham is on the Browns' books through 2023, but since he's already been paid most of the $65 million he was guaranteed from the contract extension he signed last season, Cleveland could move on from him without any major consequences to its salary-cap situation. The 27-year-old hasn't lived up to expectations in his first season with Cleveland, posting 57 catches (28th in the NFL) for 805 yards (23rd) and two touchdowns through the team's first 12 games.