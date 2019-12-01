Browns' Odell Beckham: Limited to 29 yards

Beckham caught three of six targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh's defense kept Beckham in check Sunday for his third game of less than 30 yards this season, his first since Week 5. Beckham had been improving in production in recent weeks with at least 80 receiving yards in three of his last six games. That isn't bad, but probably not what Cleveland had in mind when the team acquired the star receiver in an offseason blockbuster. He'll have an opportunity to correct course Sunday against the one-win Bengals.