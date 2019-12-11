Browns' Odell Beckham: Limited to begin practice week

Beckham (groin) is participating in Wednesday's practice on a limited basis, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Beckham acknowledged over the weekend that he may require surgery during the offseason to address what's believed to be a sports hernia, though the wideout is expected to continue playing through the issue. That said, the Browns will likely restrict Beckham's workload in practices the rest of the season, as has already been the case since late November. Beckham has been able to handle full snap loads on game days throughout the campaign, but he no longer looks like the must-start fantasy option he was during his time with the Giants. Beckham has scored just two touchdowns this season and hasn't topped 100 receiving yards since Week 6.