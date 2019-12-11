Browns' Odell Beckham: Limited to begin week
Beckham (groin) is participating in Wednesday's practice on a limited basis, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Beckham acknowledged over the weekend that he may require surgery during the offseason to address what's believed to be a sports hernia, though the wideout is expected to continue playing through the issue. That said, the Browns will likely restrict Beckham's workload in practices the rest of the season, as has already been the case since late November. Beckham has been able to handle full snap loads on game days throughout the campaign, but he no longer looks like the must-start fantasy option he was during his tenure with the Giants. Beckham has scored just two touchdowns this season and hasn't topped 100 receiving yards since Week 6.
More News
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Won't sit down the stretch•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Makes two catches vs. Bengals•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Needs surgery after season•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Set to play Week 14•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Limited participant in practice•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Remains limited in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 15.