Browns' Odell Beckham: Logs another limited practice

Beckham (groin) remained limited at Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

We'll circle back on Beckham's status Friday, but there's a solid chance he'll approach Sunday's game against the Steelers minus an injury designation, just as he did in advance of Week 12 action after logging limited practice sessions throughout the week.

