Beckham (toe) was limited at practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Beckham was on the field for 58 of the Browns' 75 snaps on offense in the team's 49-38 win over the Cowboys in Week 4. In the process, Beckham caught five of his eight targets for 81 yards and two TDs, while also rushing two times for 73 yards and another score. With no reported injury setbacks since then, for now we'll process as though Beckham's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.