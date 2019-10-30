Browns' Odell Beckham: Logs limited practice
Beckham (groin) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The same applies to Jarvis Landry (shoulder), but so far there's nothing to suggest that Beckham's status for this weekend's game against the Broncos is in any danger. Beckham was listed on last week's injury report with a groin issue, yet practiced fully in advance this past Sunday's loss to the Patriots, a game in which he was on the field for all 62 of the Browns' snaps on offense. Unless we hear that Beckham suffered a setback at Wednesday's practice, we'll operate under the assumption that his listed limitations were maintenance-related.
