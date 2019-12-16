Browns' Odell Beckham: Makes eight grabs versus Cardinals

Beckham caught eight of 13 targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Cardinals.

Beckham led the Browns in all major receiving categories, with his reception and target tallies both marking season highs. Although Beckham's increased volume didn't come with much efficiency -- his 8.3 yards per catch was a season low -- the wideout at least was a focal point Sunday. That involvement helped him turn in his best performance in weeks, but next Sunday's matchup against the stacked Ravens secondary could be less fruitful for Beckham's fantasy owners.