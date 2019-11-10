Browns' Odell Beckham: Makes five catches vs. Bills
Beckham caught five of 12 targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bills.
Although Beckham's dozen targets set a new season high, he only hauled in 42 percent of the balls thrown his way. He didn't generate a play longer than 16 yards as he drew plenty of attention from a skilled Buffalo secondary. Meanwhile, Jarvis Landry had another productive game and Kareem Hunt was a notable factor in the passing game, so perhaps opposing defenses won't be able to key in quite as much on Beckham moving forward. He will look to make a greater impact Thursday against the Steelers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...