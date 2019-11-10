Browns' Odell Beckham: Makes five catches vs. Bills

Beckham caught five of 12 targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bills.

Although Beckham's dozen targets set a new season high, he only hauled in 42 percent of the balls thrown his way. He didn't generate a play longer than 16 yards as he drew plenty of attention from a skilled Buffalo secondary. Meanwhile, Jarvis Landry had another productive game and Kareem Hunt was a notable factor in the passing game, so perhaps opposing defenses won't be able to key in quite as much on Beckham moving forward. He will look to make a greater impact Thursday against the Steelers.