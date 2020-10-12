Beckham caught five of nine targets for 58 yards and lost a yard on his lone carry during Sunday's 32-23 win over the Colts.

Beckham tied for the team lead in catches but averaged just 11.6 yards per grab and did little of note outside his long gain of 26 yards. Fantasy owners were likely disappointed after his three-touchdown performance from a week ago, but big games have been hard to come by for Beckham since joining the Browns. Although next Sunday's matchup with the Steelers looks tough on paper, they did allow a less talented Eagles offense to score 29 points this week, leaving the door open for fantasy utility.