Browns' Odell Beckham: Makes two catches vs. Bengals

Beckham caught two of five targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 27-19 win over the Bengals.

Beckham finished second on the team in targets and made a couple of nice gains, but he otherwise struggled to connect with Baker Mayfield yet again. It was reported during the week that he's been playing through a sports hernia, adding yet another dimension to what has been an underwhelming season. Beckham has caught just five of 11 targets for 68 yards combined over his last two games and will look to get back on track next Sunday in a favorable matchup against the Cardinals.