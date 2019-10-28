Browns' Odell Beckham: Modest numbers in loss
Beckham caught five of seven targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.
He once again took a back seat to Jarvis Landry in the Cleveland passing game, although Landry needed three more targets for gain only 13 more yards on the day. Beckham hasn't found the end zone since Week 2 and the Browns' general offensive dysfunction has made his week-to-week production erratic, but the former Giant is still on pace for the fifth 1000-yard campaign in his six-year career.
