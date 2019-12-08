Browns' Odell Beckham: Needs surgery after season
Beckham has been playing through a painful sports hernia injury that will necessitate offseason surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Beckham hasn't missed a game this season, he's been listed on the injury report on all 12 of the Browns' games to date. For the first six weeks, Beckham was listed with a hip injury, and he's been practicing mostly on a limited basis since Week 8 due to a groin issue. Both hip and groin injuries are commonly associated with sports hernias, supporting the notion that he'll need an offseason procedure to address the matter once and for all. For now, Beckham appears poised to tough it out and play in the Browns' final four games of 2019, though it's possible the team exercises more caution with the wideout once it's officially eliminated from playoff contention. Heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals, Beckham has totaled 57 catches for 805 yards and two touchdowns.
