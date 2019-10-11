Browns' Odell Beckham: No change in status
Beckham was listed as a full participant at Thursday's practice with a hip injury.
Beckham has been on the Browns' injury report every week due to the hip injury he suffered during training camp, but he's played all five games thus far. He should be a go for Week 6's home tilt against the Seahawks.
