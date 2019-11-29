Browns' Odell Beckham: No designation for Week 13
Beckham (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers after turning in a limited practice Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Beckham wasn't able to advance to full participation in practice at any point Wednesday through Friday, but the fact that he enters the weekend minus an injury designation implies the Browns are reasonably comfortable with his health. The star wideout finally broke through his first touchdown reception in eight games in last week's win over the Dolphins, but he may have a tougher time keeping the momentum going against Pittsburgh's eighth-ranked pass defense (217.2 yards allowed per game).
