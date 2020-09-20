The Browns have had no plans or discussions about trading Beckham this season, a source familiar with the situation tells Adam Schefter of ESPN. "It's totally not true," the source said. "No idea where anyone would have gotten that."

After Beckham managed three receptions for 22 yards on 10 targets in the Browns' blowout loss to the Ravens in Week 1, outside speculation mounted about Cleveland potentially looking to move the wideout elsewhere, but there apparently wasn't any truth to those rumors. Beckham bounced back in Thursday's win over the Bengals (four receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown), and at this point, the Browns remain committed to seeing if the wideout can continue to build chemistry with 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. Including the current season, Beckham has four years at annual average salary of $15 million remaining on the contract extension he signed with the Giants in 2018 before being dealt to the Browns last offseason.