Beckham does not appear on the Browns' first regular-season practice/injury report of the year, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The wideout, who had previously been managing a hip issue, was previously deemed "ready to go" for Sunday's game against the Titans by coach Freddie Kitchens. Beckham's complete absence from Wednesday's injury report confirms as much.

