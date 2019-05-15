Browns' Odell Beckham: Not spotted Wednesday
Beckham isn't present Wednesday for voluntary OTAs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Browns reportedly are on board with Beckham being a part-time participant in the offseason program. He was present Tuesday for the start of OTAs but isn't with his teammates a day later. There hasn't been any suggestion that his quad injury from last season is playing a role in the atypical approach to offseason workouts. It mostly just seems that a select group of NFL players are challenging the notion they should always be expected to participate in something that's explicitly labeled as voluntary.
More News
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Joins team for OTAs•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Offseason plans to be determined•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Expected to report on time•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Trade rumors shut down•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Could be available at right price•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...
-
Mock Draft: Rookies fly off board
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, focusing on where...
-
Baldwin out good for Lockett, Metcalf
The Seahawks receiving corps will have a new look in 2019 with Doug Baldwin no longer on the...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country