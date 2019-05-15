Beckham isn't present Wednesday for voluntary OTAs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns reportedly are on board with Beckham being a part-time participant in the offseason program. He was present Tuesday for the start of OTAs but isn't with his teammates a day later. There hasn't been any suggestion that his quad injury from last season is playing a role in the atypical approach to offseason workouts. It mostly just seems that a select group of NFL players are challenging the notion they should always be expected to participate in something that's explicitly labeled as voluntary.

More News
Our Latest Stories