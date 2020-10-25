Beckham (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Baker Mayfield looked Beckham's way on the Browns' first play from scrimmage, but the pass was picked off, and the wide receiver injured himself attempting to make a tackle. Beckham clutched his left knee before heading to the locker room, and his ability to return now is up in the air. As long as Beckham is sidelined, Jarvis Landry will serve as Cleveland's No. 1 wideout, while Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones are the only other wide receivers available Sunday.