Browns' Odell Beckham: Offseason plans to be determined
Although Beckham attended the first day of the Browns' offseason program Monday, he wasn't present Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "We don't really know the specifics right now, but he won't be here continually right now," coach Freddie Kitchens said. "He'll be back and forth, but he has some things he has to tie up, and we're getting all of that in order now."
Beckham was a sporadic attendee of the Giants' offseason program the past two years, so his current absence has precedence. By all indications, he'll make his presence felt at OTAs throughout May and mandatory minicamp from June 4-6 to build his rapport with Baker Mayfield and company. Beckham has yet to address the quadriceps injury that forced four consecutive DNPs to conclude last season, but the aforementioned activities eventually will put an end to any questions about his health.
