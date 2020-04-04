Browns' Odell Beckham: On track in rehab

New Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Beckham (abdomen) is on schedule in his recovery from surgery, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Stefanski said both Beckham and Jarvis Landry (hip) "are exactly where they need to be" at this stage of their recoveries. Beckham is coming off a disappointing 2019 season, his first in a Cleveland uniform.