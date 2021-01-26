Browns GM Andrew Berry said Beckham's recovery from knee surgery is going very well, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee Oct. 25 and underwent surgery Nov. 10. He'll presumably be held out of practices throughout the offseason program, likely hoping to return at some point during training camp. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggested in November that Beckham could be traded, but recent comments from both Berry and the 28-year-old wideout suggest OBJ is part of the Browns' plan for 2021, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.