Browns' Odell Beckham: On trading block?

The Browns are looking to trade Beckham (core muscle), Troy L. Smith of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports, citing a claim by ESPN Radio host Bart Scott.

Scott, a former Jets and Ravens linebacker, made the claim this week. "Just know you heard it here first," Scott said. "I'm telling you right now, Odell Beckham is on the trading block and it's real right now." Scott didn't point to any specific information, but projected confidence in his statement. The Browns haven't confirmed this news. One thing for certain, new Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski made moves early during the free agency period that hints at a change in an offensive philosophy that was wide receiver focused in 2019. The Browns added tight end Austin Hooper and fullback Andy Janovich, suggesting less reliance on Beckham and Jarvis Landry in 2020.