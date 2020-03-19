Browns' Odell Beckham: On trading block?
The Browns are looking to trade Beckham (core muscle), Troy L. Smith of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports, citing a claim by ESPN Radio host Bart Scott.
Scott, a former Jets and Ravens linebacker, made the claim this week. "Just know you heard it here first," Scott said. "I'm telling you right now, Odell Beckham is on the trading block and it's real right now." Scott didn't point to any specific information, but projected confidence in his statement. The Browns haven't confirmed this news. One thing for certain, new Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski made moves early during the free agency period that hints at a change in an offensive philosophy that was wide receiver focused in 2019. The Browns added tight end Austin Hooper and fullback Andy Janovich, suggesting less reliance on Beckham and Jarvis Landry in 2020.
More News
-
Browns' Odell Beckham: Should be healthy soon•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Finally opts for surgery•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Pushes through in finale•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Will play in finale•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Likely in line to play•
-
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chargers projections with Taylor starter
The Chargers say they are sticking with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Here's what it means for...
-
Minshew Mania again in Jacksonville
Nick Foles has been dealt to the Bears, leaving the Jags offense in the hands of Gardner Minshew.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...