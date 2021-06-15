Beckham (knee) is going through receiver drills without an apparent brace in the first day of the Browns' minicamp Tuesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

It was believed Beckham had recovered from a torn ACL sustained Oct. 25, and his participation in minicamp backs up that notion. He and Jarvis Landry should be among the better wideout duos in the league heading into 2021 if they can both stay healthy. There figures to be some injury risk with Beckham in particular, as he's played all 16 games in a season just once in the last four years and just twice in his seven-year career.