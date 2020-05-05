Browns' Odell Beckham: Pleased with recovery process

Beckham (abdomen) posted a workout video Monday, noting that his recovery from January surgery is going well, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Beckham provided some details on his medical history, referring to his quad and abdomen issues from the past two seasons as "compensation injuries" stemming from the severe ankle injury he suffered Oct. 2018. He first noticed discomfort in his groin/abdomen area last June, eventually suffering a sports hernia during the third week of training camp. Beckham managed to play all 16 games, but his practice time was scaled back and his average of 64.7 yards per game was easily a career low. By the end of the season, he was dealing with a torn abductor and torn rectus abdominis, which led to what Beckham describes as "probably one of the worst surgeries I've ever had." Regardless, Beckham expects to come back stronger and faster, hoping to hit the "reset button" and get his body properly aligned. The 27-year-old wideout will be working with a new coaching staff led by Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.