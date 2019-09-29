Browns' Odell Beckham: Posts dud in Baltimore

Beckham caught two of seven targets for 20 yards and threw an incomplete pass in Sunday's 40-25 win over Baltimore.

Jarvis Landry was the go-to guy in Cleveland's passing game with 167 yards prior to exiting with a concussion, and four of the team's five touchdowns came on the ground. Beckham didn't make a catch until the fourth quarter but showed off his athleticism on a trick play, avoiding a pair of would-be tacklers in the backfield before uncorking a deep ball that went right through the hands of Damion Ratley. It's good to see the Browns trying to find other ways to get the ball in Beckham's hands, but second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield has regressed after a strong finish to his rookie season, leading to a relatively quiet start to the year for the star receiver, outside of his 89-yard touchdown against the Jets in Week 2. Expect Beckham to bounce back on Monday Night Football in San Francisco in Week 5, especially if Landry's unable to suit up.