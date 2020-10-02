Beckham (back) is participating in the early portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Beckham was limited in Thursday's practice due to a back issue, so it'll be worth monitoring whether he's able to upgrade to full participation when the Browns' final injury report of the week is released Friday afternoon. As long as he's able to suit up against the high-flying Cowboys offense on Sunday, Beckham could be in line to benefit from a positive gamescript that forces more downfield looks.