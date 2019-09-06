Beckham (hip) took part in Friday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Beckham was listed on Thursday's injury report with a hip injury, but he was a full participant in practice and was back out there Friday, so it doesn't appear he is dealing with anything that will cause concern about his availability for Week 1. The Browns will reveal Beckham's official status for Sunday's season opener against the Titans when they release their final injury report of the week.

