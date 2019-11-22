Browns' Odell Beckham: Ready for Week 12

Beckham (groin) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Limited in practice by a groin injury this week, Beckham nonetheless will be available for the Browns' Week 12 tilt. He'll be looking to take advantage of a Miami defense that has surrendered 8.7 yards per target and 16 touchdowns to wide receivers in 10 games this season.