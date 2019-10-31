Browns' Odell Beckham: Remains limited at practice

Beckham (groin) remained limited at Thursday's practice,Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Though Beckham was limited for the second straight day, along with fellow receiver Jarvis Landry (shoulder), Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that coach Freddie Kitchens indicated that the duo looked better Thursday. "They got the reps they needed,'' Kitchens noted after practice. With that in mind, we expect Beckham to be a go Sunday against the Broncos, though an added layer pertaining to his current injury came to light Thursday, when Beckham revealed that the issue stems from a hip injury that hampered him prior to the season.

