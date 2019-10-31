Browns' Odell Beckham: Remains limited at practice
Beckham (groin) remained limited at Thursday's practice,Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Though Beckham was limited for the second straight day, along with fellow receiver Jarvis Landry (shoulder), Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that coach Freddie Kitchens indicated that the duo looked better Thursday. "They got the reps they needed,'' Kitchens noted after practice. With that in mind, we expect Beckham to be a go Sunday against the Broncos, though an added layer pertaining to his current injury came to light Thursday, when Beckham revealed that the issue stems from a hip injury that hampered him prior to the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...