Browns' Odell Beckham: Reports to camp
Beckham arrived at the Browns' facility and will report for mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Beckham was a part-time participant in the Browns' offseason program, though he's finally arrived in Cleveland one day before mandatory minicamp is set to begin. The star wideout was dealt to the Browns from the Giants over the offseason and is in line to serve as the team's top pass catcher alongside Jarvis Landry, assuming Beckham is able to stay healthy.
