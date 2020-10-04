Beckham caught five of eight targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Cowboys. He also carried two times for 73 yards and another touchdown in the 49-38 win.

Beckham caught a long touchdown pass from Jarvis Landry in the first quarter and hauled in a four-yard strike from Baker Mayfield in the second. Perhaps his best highlight of the day came on a 50-yard touchdown run in the final minutes after Dallas had nearly climbed out of a massive hole. Beckham had been relatively quiet through the first three games with one touchdown and just 11 catches to his name, so this offensive outburst was a positive sign for his fantasy value moving forward. Next Sunday's matchup with the Colts could prove challenging, but perhaps Beckham can build on this excellent outing.