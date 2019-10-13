Browns' Odell Beckham: Second 100-yard game of season
Beckham hauled in six of 11 targets for 101 scoreless yards in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks.
Beckham's struggles lately have been well-documented, as he caught just 10 passes for 103 yards over the previous three games. He nearly met that yardage total in this contest alone. This was Beckham's fourth straight game without a touchdown, as he dropped a pass on the Seahawks' goal line in the fourth quarter. The drops have clearly been a problem for Beckham this season, and he'll look to figure out the issue during the upcoming bye week with a daunting Week 8 matchup against the Patriots on the other side.
