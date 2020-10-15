Beckham (illness) was sent home by the Browns on Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Ulrich adds via coach Kevin Stefanski that Beckham hasn't tested positive for COVID-19. The team, which is understandably exercising caution at this stage, will find out the results of the wideout's latest test Friday.
