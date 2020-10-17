Beckham (illness) will play Sunday against the Steelers after a number of tests all came back negative, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The fact Beckham has now tested negative for COVID-19 on multiple occasions locks in the star wide receiver for a showdown against the division-rival Steelers. It's worth noting Beckham has not practiced at the team's facility since Thursday, but coach Kevin Stefanski dismissed the notion it could drastically affect the wide receiver's factor in the game plan. Beckham ranks 14th among NFL WRs in targets (39) and has seen back-to-back weeks with at least eight, which he's parlayed into 10 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns.