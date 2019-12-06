Browns' Odell Beckham: Set to play Week 14
Beckham (groin) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
For the third consecutive week, the Browns placed a cap on Beckham's practice reps due to a lingering groin injury. That said, it won't impact his ability to suit up on game day as he takes on a Cincinnati defense that has allowed a whopping 9.7 yards per target and nine touchdowns to wide receivers in 12 outings this season.
