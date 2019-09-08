Beckham caught seven of 11 targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans.

Beckham led his new team in targets, catches and receiving yards, but the entire Browns offense looked underwhelming after receiving nonstop offseason hype. Quarterback Baker Mayfield in particular underperformed, throwing a trio of fourth-quarter interceptions. While Beckham's volume in this one despite multiple other notable mouths to feed was encouraging, he'll need Mayfield to step things up in Week 2 against the Jets and beyond if the former Giants receiver is going to live up to his lofty ADP.